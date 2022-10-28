UPDATE: $25,000 bond for Porter County man accused of using Reddit for child porn

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Friday morning at $25,000 cash for a 38-year-old man facing criminal accusations of sharing child pornography online, including images of girls under the age of 10 pictured with adult men.

Jeffrey Scott Rogers, who was living temporarily at the Whispering Sands Manufactured Home Community in Liberty Township, is charged with three felony counts of child exploitation. The most serious count carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer approved the prosecutor's request for the $25,000 bond during an initial hearing Friday.

While Rogers said he could not afford the bond, the judge told him if he bonds out, he can not live with children under the age of 18 or anywhere near where children gather.

Rogers began to say he is no threat to children when he was cut off by a defense attorney.

An Indiana State Police officer, who works with the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force, said that in July she began investigating a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The individual in question, who later turned out to be Rogers, was using the online site Reddit to download child pornography, a court document says.

The user was tracked down to an address within the local mobile home park, where police learned Rogers would visit and stay on occasion with a family member. It was confirmed he had been at the site during the time period in question of May 18 to July 5.

Police said they were told Rogers had up to four cell phones at a time. Using a search warrant, police took possession of the phones Tuesday and found at least one contained multiple pornographic images of female and male children.