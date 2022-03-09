 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

UPDATE: 4 dead when SUV hits freight train

  • Updated
  • 0
Harvey fatal crash

Four people died early Wednesday when an SUV hit the last rail car of a moving freight train at a crossing and caught fire, officials said.

 Provided by NBC Chicago

HARVEY — Four people died early Wednesday when an SUV hit the last rail car of a moving freight train at a crossing and caught fire, officials said.

The Dodge Durango struck the CSX train about 2 a.m. at a crossing on the east side of Harvey, killing the vehicle's four occupants, said Jason Baumann, a spokesman for the city of Harvey.

“It drove into the freight train," he said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.

Baumann said the bodies of the four people were removed from the SUV and would be identified by the coroner.

CSX said in a statement that the vehicle carrying four people collided with the last rail car of a moving CSX train that consisted of three locomotives and 47 rail cars.

“There were no injuries to the train crew. CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work to support local law enforcement as they investigate," the company statement added.

People are also reading…

He said emergency crews in Phoenix, a village just east of Harvey, were alerted by a passerby that a vehicle was on fire. He said it wasn't clear if that person had witnessed the crash or had only seen the burning SUV following the impact.

Baumann said it wasn't immediately clear whether or where the train stopped after the collision, but when he arrived at the crash scene about 4 a.m. there was no train at the crossing and CSX workers were replacing crossing gates at the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant venomous spiders land in Southeastern U.S., expected to spread rapidly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts