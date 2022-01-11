UPDATE: 6-year-old found slain in NWI died from hypothermia; mother remains under police guard at hospital

GARY — A 6-year-old boy from North Chicago, Illinois, died from hypothermia before authorities found his body early Saturday wrapped in a plastic trash bag outside an abandoned home, a coroner's release said.
Damari Perry's body was naked and partially charred, Lake County Coroner David Pastrick said. The death was ruled a homicide.
An autopsy showed Damari had a bruise on his right leg, an extremely cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs. The boy also suffered thermal injuries and charring all over his body after his death, Pastrick said.
Jannie Perry, 38, Davari's mother, remained in a hospital in Illinois on Tuesday after complaining she was ill, the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office said.
Jannie Perry is facing charges of first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and obstruction of justice in her son Damari's death and disappearance.
She was expected to remain under guard by North Chicago police until she is brought to the 19th Judicial Circuit's bond court, state's attorney's spokesman Jim Newton said.
Damari's older brother, Jeremiah Perry, appeared Sunday in bond court in Lake County, Illinois, on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstruction of justice. His bail was set at $3 million, Newton said.
One of Damari's siblings also is facing undisclosed charges in juvenile court, the state's attorney's office said.
Damari's body was found about 2:30 a.m. Saturday by North Chicago police and FBI agents next to an abandoned home in an alley between the 700 blocks of Van Buren and Harrison streets in Gary, authorities said.
Lake County (Illinois) Assistant State's Attorney Kyle Doyle told a judge during Jeremiah Perry's hearing Sunday that the family became upset with Damari on Dec. 29 and forced him to take a cold shower for an undetermined amount of time Dec. 30, Newton said.
Damari was removed from the shower after he became unresponsive, but his family didn't seek medical care for him, the state's attorney's office said.
After he died, Jannie Perry planned to dispose of his body in Gary and worked with others to leave him near the abandoned home on Van Buren Street, prosecutors said.