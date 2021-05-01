UPDATE: 7-year-old boy airlifted after being hit by car in Griffith, police say

GRIFFITH — A 7-year-old boy was airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a car Saturday night, police said.

The boy was hit shortly before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Park West Boulevard, Griffith Police Cmdr. Keith Martin said. The crash happened in the front yard of an apartment building.

The boy was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital and his condition was unknown Saturday night.

The driver of the vehicle was restrained by passersby at the scene until officers arrived, Martin said.

The crash remains under investigation.

