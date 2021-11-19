UPDATE: 73-year-old man found safe after disappearance, police say

GARY — A missing 73-year-old man was found safe after his disappearance from a Gary gas station, police said.

Clyde Merriweather, of Gary, has been located as of 3 p.m. Friday. He is in good health and good spirits, the Gary Police Department said.

"The Gary Police Department is extremely pleased Mr. Clyde Merriweather has been located safely, and we thank the community for the outpouring of help and support," Gary Chief of Police Brian Evans said.

Gary police said after receiving tips from the public, Laura Ashley Duncan, 23, was identified Friday as a person of interest in the man's disappearance.

Duncan was believed to have had contact with Merriweather just before his disappearance.

Before his disappearance, Merriweather was seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of Love's Truck Stop at 3150 Grant St. in Gary. Police had concerns about his health and well-being.

A surveillance video showed Merriweather being put into the passenger side of his vehicle by a white male, police said.