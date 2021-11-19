 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: 73-year-old man found safe after disappearance, police say
alert urgent

UPDATE: 73-year-old man found safe after disappearance, police say

GARY — A missing 73-year-old man was found safe after his disappearance from a Gary gas station, police said. 

Clyde Merriweather, of Gary, has been located as of 3 p.m. Friday. He is in good health and good spirits, the Gary Police Department said.

"The Gary Police Department is extremely pleased Mr. Clyde Merriweather has been located safely, and we thank the community for the outpouring of help and support," Gary Chief of Police Brian Evans said.

Gary police said after receiving tips from the public, Laura Ashley Duncan, 23, was identified Friday as a person of interest in the man's disappearance.

Duncan was believed to have had contact with Merriweather just before his disappearance.

Before his disappearance, Merriweather was seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of Love's Truck Stop at 3150 Grant St. in Gary. Police had concerns about his health and well-being. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

A surveillance video showed Merriweather being put into the passenger side of his vehicle by a white male, police said. 

The unknown male wore a dark blue hoodie with dark jeans and has a clean-shaved face and dark, straight hair. Police said he is in his early to mid-20s with a slender build and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

He was accompanied by a white female, now believed to be Duncan, police said.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC aims to rein in AI hiring tools

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts