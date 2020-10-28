UPDATE: Coroner identifies 8-year-old NWI girl who died from gunshot wound to head

EAST CHICAGO — The 8-year-old girl who was shot while she was in her living room doing homework last week has died at an Illinois hospital.

Timya Andrews, of East Chicago, was pronounced dead at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Andrews died after suffering a gunshot would to the head, said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera. As of Wednesday, no suspects were in custody, he said.

Feds are offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible in the shooting of the girl in East Chicago late Oct. 22.

However, Kimberly Nerheim, public information officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, said so far, no information has been received by either ATF or East Chicago Police Department regarding the investigation.

On Saturday the ATF announced the reward amount, asking anyone with information to contact the agency at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Individuals can also submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.