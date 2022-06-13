 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: All lanes reopen after overturned truck shuts down EB I-94

94 crash

An overturned semi-truck was blocking all four lanes of traffic Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 94 near Calumet Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

 Provided

HAMMOND — All lanes have been reopened after an overturned truck brought eastbound traffic to a halt early Monday on Interstate 94 near Calumet Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

"Traffic getting by very slowly on the right," INDOT had reported around 6:30 a.m. "Expect serious delays."

Another accident a little further east on I-94 around Kennedy Avenue had temporarily blocked a westbound lane, according to the state.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

