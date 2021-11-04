UPDATE: Alleged armed motorist shot by Hammond cop; second area police shooting in two days

HAMMOND — A Hammond police officer shot a motorist early Thursday, who after initially refusing to exit his vehicle, stepped out holding a handgun, according to Indiana State Police.

"A large capacity drum magazine was also located in the driver's area of the vehicle," state police said. "Officers immediately began to render first aid to the suspect."

No officers were injured and the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago for treatment and is currently in stable condition, police said.

The officer-involved shooting is the second in the Region in two days, following one involving Porter County police Wednesday afternoon.

Hammond police and fire officials were called out around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the area of Orchard Drive and Rhode Island Avenue for a welfare check and possible vehicle fire following a crash, state police said.

Officers found a blue 2013 Infiniti SUV with a lone man inside, police said. The man reportedly refused several attempts to have him exit the vehicle.

"During this encounter, the suspect eventually exited the vehicle while holding a handgun and was subsequently shot by an officer," state police said.