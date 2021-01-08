UPDATE: Alleged battery victim now charged with sexual assault leading to the attack on him

VALPARAISO — A Hobart man, who was initially listed as a victim of battery during a Portage-area New Year's Eve party, now is charged with a sexual assault that reportedly triggered the alleged attack on him.

Christopher Hicks, 48, who was booked into the Porter County Jail late Thursday afternoon, faces a felony count of sexual battery after allegedly simulating a sex act on and groping an unwilling woman during the party in question, according to newly filed charging documents.

The 30-year-old woman showed up at the Porter County Sheriff's Department a couple of days after the party to report the sexual assault, police said.

She said she went to the drinking party at a large pole barn in the 600 West block of County Road 600 North, just south of Portage, with her boyfriend, according to police.

She said she walked over to where others were playing the game cornhole to see if she could join in. When she turned to walk away, she felt someone grab her hair, twist and then bend her over while simulating a sex act on her and groping her over her clothing, according to charging documents.

She identified the attacker as Hicks and said the assault occurred at 10:44 p.m.