UPDATE: Alleged gunman identified in Valparaiso shootings; condition given on victims

VALPARAISO — The man accused of shooting two others at a local apartment building early Wednesday morning has been identified as 19-year-old Joseph Scott, of Valparaiso, according to Valparaiso police.
Scott is being held at the Porter County Jail and faces a felony charge of battery causing serious bodily injury with the use of a deadly weapon, police said.
"Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the ongoing investigation," police said.
Scott was not officially booked into the jail by late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.
The male shooting victim was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was listed late Wednesday afternoon in stable but critical condition, police said.
The female shooting victim was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center and was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Valparaiso police said they were called out at 7:15 a.m. to assist emergency medical officials with the two gunshot victims at an apartment building in the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard.
Scott, who was apprehended on scene when police arrived, "indicated he was responsible for the actions," police said.
Police have not revealed a motive for the shootings, but said it was an isolated event.
"There is no danger to the public," Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.
No one was present at the adjacent Family House of Porter County, a children's social services organization, at the time of the shooting, Hall said.
A heavy police presence remained at the site following the shootings.
Both victims were airlifted to trauma centers — one from the nearby Valplayso playground, and the other from Porter Regional Hospital, just north of city limits.
The case remains under investigation.
The Valparaiso Police Department thanked the Indiana State Police, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office and the Porter County Prosecutor's Office for their continued assistance in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.
