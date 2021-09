UPDATE: Amber Alert helps locate 7-year-old boy

GARY — A 7-year-old boy is set to be reunited with his father after an Amber Alert issued Saturday afternoon helped locate the child in Ohio.

Gary Police issued the missing child alert at 2:40 p.m. asking for the public's help to find Christopher Green Jr., who was believed to be in extreme danger.

According to police, Green had last been seen at 9:07 a.m. Saturday, and likely was with two women, Shanae Brown, 40, and Helen Willis, 58, in a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

Following the Amber Alert, Ohio State Police were advised of a possible sighting. They ultimately located the vehicle with the two adults and the child in it, according to Gary Police.

Police said the two women were taken into custody, while the child is safe and being returned home.

The Amber Alert was canceled by police at 5:32 p.m.

