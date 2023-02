UPDATE: Another Region school targeted with bomb threat

GARY — Another Region school has been the target of an unfounded threat.

Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said officers from the department were called out around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in response to a bomb threat at Bailly STEM Academy, 4621 Georgia St.

Police officers and dogs from Hammond and the Lake County Sheriff's Department joined in a search of the building, but no explosive device was found.

"It appears the call came directly in to dispatch and not the school," Westerfield said. "The caller used a recording of a voice-altering device."

No additional calls were received.

Bailly STEM Academy serves students in grades six to eight, the school Facebook page says.

The threat comes in the wake of last week's arrest of a 16-year-old Ohio boy, accused of making threats involving Valparaiso High School. The school received repeated threats over the the past few weeks.

Several schools across Northwest Indiana received threats from an unknown caller Thursday morning that proved to be noncredible but sent the schools into lockdown or lockout status, police said.

A false bomb threat Jan. 9 locked down Valparaiso High School and led to an early release of students. A false threat of violence Jan. 17 at the same school triggered a second lockout response from police and disrupted school operations, according to officials.

Authorities could not confirm whether the Ohio juvenile is connected with the threats against Portage and Hobart high schools. Portage and Hobart police had said their departments would conduct investigations into the incidents at their local schools.

Valparaiso, Portage and Hobart high schools received threatening calls and implemented security measures, police said, and Wheeler High School in Porter County implemented a lockout. Once lifted, Portage High School dismissed its students for the day. Wheeler cancelled after-school activities.

