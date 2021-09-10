UPDATE: Area reopened after INDOT workers injured in wreck on I-65

Lanes reopened after Indiana Department of Transportation workers were injured when a semitrailer slammed into two INDOT vehicles, state police said.

The area reopened Friday afternoon following a lengthy closure, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Davonne Barlow.

The workers were examined at an urgent care facility, said Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for INDOT's Northeast District. They were patching a section of northbound Interstate 65 in the area of 61st Avenue when the crash happened.

A passenger in the truck was airlifted with serious injuries following the 2 a.m. crash, state police said. The victim's current condition is unknown.

INDOT had the shoulder and third and second lanes closed at the time of the crash for the patching crews, Petroviak said. The semi hit the first truck-mounted crash cushion and then the second.

One of the INDOT vehicles was totaled, as were both the mounted crash cushions on the two vehicles, he said.

The driver of the truck refused treatment, according to police. Indiana State Police said no arrest in connection to the crash was made as of Friday afternoon and the incident was still under investigation.