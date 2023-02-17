VALPARAISO — After a group of six to eight males wearing masks entered a South Haven home on the night of Jan. 29 carrying rifles and handguns, they ordered the occupants to put up their hands and asked, "Where's the stuff?" and "Where's the guns?" according to a court document.

A 19-year-old man was taken into the kitchen, followed by the sound of gunfire and someone yelling, "You weren't supposed to shoot him," Porter County police said.

The young man shot in the face was taken to an area hospital and then transported to an Illinois hospital for further treatment, police said.

Two adults — Reynaldo DeLaRosa IV, 18, of Portage, and Valentino Gray, 19, of Gary — have been arrested and charged with a felony count of aiding, inducing or causing attempted robbery, court records show.

Three 16-year-olds, two from Portage and one from Lake Station, and a 17-year-old from Portage Township are charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, which amounts to a felony count in adult court, records show.

Prosecutors are further seeking to waive the juveniles to adult court on the charges, where they face more severe and longer-lasting penalties, records show.

DeLaRosa reportedly told police he had been told there would be marijuana, guns and money inside the house in the 700 block of Ind. 149 and that he would receive a cut of the robbery proceeds for driving.

The shooting victim in the case survived, but suffered serious injuries that required hospital care, according to Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Shanahan.

The requests to waive the juveniles to adult court argue the move is "in the best interest of the safety and welfare of the community."

The Times is not identifying the juveniles unless they are waived to adult court.

Three of the young people remain in custody at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center just south of Valparaiso and one was released to house arrest, Shanahan said.

Waiver hearings are scheduled for March 2, March 6, March 8 and March 22 in juvenile court, records show.