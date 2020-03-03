UPDATE: Armored force descends on apartment complex for suspected drug raid

Police officers wearing protective gear descended Tuesday morning on Gary apartment complex for suspected raid. SWAT officers arrested and led this woman and several other suspects away from the scene.
Police officers wearing protective gear descended Tuesday morning on Gary apartment complex for suspected raid.
Police officers wearing protective gear descended Tuesday morning on Gary apartment complex for suspected raid.
Police officers wearing protective gear descended Tuesday morning on Gary apartment complex for suspected raid. Several suspects were arrested, their hands zip-tied behind their backs.
Police officers wearing protective gear descended Tuesday morning on Gary apartment complex for suspected raid.
A Lake County sheriff's officer speaks to one of several suspects arrested in a suspected drug raid in Gary Tuesday.
Police officers wearing protective gear descended Tuesday morning on Gary apartment complex for suspected raid. Several suspects were arrested and led away with their hands zip-tied behind their backs.
A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter hovers above a suspected drug raid in Gary Tuesday.
A Lake County Sheriff's Department SWAT member keeps watch as his fellow officers raid a Gary apartment building Tuesday. Officers arrested at least five people and reportedly seized suspected heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, scales and syringes in a suspected drug operation.
Lake County Sheriff's Department SWAT officers take suspects into custody Tuesday outside of a Gary apartment building from which suspected drugs were seized.
Lake County SWAT officers zip-tie the hands of a suspect during a Tuesday suspected drug raid in Gary.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez, right, speaks with one of his officers outside a Gary apartment building where suspected drugs were seized Tuesday.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez, left, consults with a SWAT team member during a suspected drug raid of a Gary apartment building Tuesday.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez walks away from a Gary apartment building where his SWAT team reportedly seized illegal drugs and arrested at least five people Tuesday.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez speaks with one of his commanders outside a suspected drug raid at a Gary apartment building Tuesday.
Lake County tactical officers gather outside the scene of a suspected drug raid Tuesday in Gary.
Officers search an arrested suspect outside of a Gary apartment building where SWAT team members reportedly seized illegal drugs and arrested at least five people.
A Lake County SWAT officer looks over his shoulder at a hovering Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter during a suspected drug raid Tuesday in Gary.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez walks away from a Gary apartment building where his SWAT team reportedly seized suspected heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia Tuesday.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez speaks with one of his commanders at the scene of a suspected drug raid Tuesday in Gary.
GARY — Armored vehicles, a helicopter and police officers dressed in military-like gear descended Tuesday morning on an apartment building at Connecticut Street and 13th Avenue for a suspected narcotics raid.
Officers toting shields and other tactical gear swarmed the building shortly after 9 a.m. through the building's front entrance.
One officer was perched near the roof opening of an armored vehicle with a rifle trained in the general direction of the building, providing cover, while a large contingent of SWAT team members entered the building.
A sheriff's helicopter hovered overhead throughout the suspected drug raid, which lasted about an hour.
At least five people were led away with their hands zip-tied behind their backs as officers searched the building.
Police discovered suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine and marijuana at the site, as well as paraphernalia such as scales and syringes, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
