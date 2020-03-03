UPDATE: Armored force descends on apartment complex for suspected drug raid

GARY — Armored vehicles, a helicopter and police officers dressed in military-like gear descended Tuesday morning on an apartment building at Connecticut Street and 13th Avenue for a suspected narcotics raid.

Officers toting shields and other tactical gear swarmed the building shortly after 9 a.m. through the building's front entrance.

One officer was perched near the roof opening of an armored vehicle with a rifle trained in the general direction of the building, providing cover, while a large contingent of SWAT team members entered the building.

A sheriff's helicopter hovered overhead throughout the suspected drug raid, which lasted about an hour.

At least five people were led away with their hands zip-tied behind their backs as officers searched the building.

Police discovered suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine and marijuana at the site, as well as paraphernalia such as scales and syringes, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

The raid was carried out by the Lake County Sheriff's Department SWAT team.

Martinez said his tactical officers conducted the raid in response to alleged illegal activity at the building.