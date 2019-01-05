BEVERLY SHORES — The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore has identified a man who allegedly battered a woman at 9:25 a.m. Friday in the parking lot at Kemil Beach, according to a news release.
The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore has not yet released the man's identity.
A 47-year-old Michigan City woman told park rangers she was punched by a male subject. The male was described as 6 feet tall, white, with a gray mustache and beard. The male also had a black Labrador mix with him named Lucky, the release states.
The incident allegedly was the result of a road rage spat on east State Park Boundary Road, the release states.
Images of the male's vehicle were captured on video where the alleged battery took place. The vehicle was described as a mustard Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Ohio license plates, the release states.
Any information on the suspect or for additional inquiries, please contact the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Dispatch center at 219-395-1008 or email richard_eshenaur@nps.gov.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.