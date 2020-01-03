{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A body lay in the street Friday morning, marking the city's first homicide victim of the year.

Police were called out to an area east of 9th Avenue and Chase streets a little after 6 a.m. Friday morning for a report of a homicide, according to reports. 

A Lake County coroner's van could be seen parked a few feet away from a body laying along 9th Avenue as the Gary Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Office gathered at the scene under overcast skies. 

Periodically, a Gary officer would lower yellow crime scene tape to allow more law enforcement officials to drive into the crime scene. Otherwise, much of 9th Avenue east of Chase was blocked off from the public. 

Shortly before 8:40 a.m., coroner officials placed a black sheet over the homicide victim, carried him to the van on a gurney, and placed him in the back for transport.

Immediately to the north of the crime scene is vacant land, and to the south is largely abandoned and burnt-out homes mixed with occupied residential homes. 

This is Gary's first homicide of 2020 after experiencing a spike in killings in 2019. Gary had 58 homicides in 2019, eclipsing 2018's homicide total by 45%.

Police said they plan to release more information later Friday. 

