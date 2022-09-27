 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Body of missing Griffith woman found, police say

GARY — The body of a missing Griffith woman has been found.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said they received a report on Friday of a burned structure on the 5300 block of West Eighth Avenue in Gary. The fire began the night before at 12:43 a.m., the coroner's office said.

First responders found the body of Deborah Leslie, 30, of Griffith, inside the building. She was pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m., according to the Lake County Coroner. 

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

The injuries sustained and cause of death are still pending, the coroner said.

Leslie had been missing since Sept. 18, according to Griffith Police detective Sgt. Jim Sibley. Her family last spoke to her Sept. 18 and her cell phone was last pinged at a hotel in Hammond, according to a flier.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Det. Jake Schoon at 219-924-7503.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

