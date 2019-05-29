PORTER — The body of a missing South Bend man was discovered Wednesday morning washed up on the shoreline at Indiana Dunes State Park near where he was last seen nearly two weeks ago setting out on a kayak, according to officials.
The body of 23-year-old Jacob Sandy was discovered at 7:15 a.m. by an employee of the park just north of the park's pavilion, which is about a quarter mile east of where he launched at Porter Beach, according to the law enforcement division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
While the official cause of death is pending, it is believed to be an accidental drowning, the DNR said.
The body was discovered without a life jacket, according to Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes.
The office will be awaiting the results of toxicology tests, she said.
Sandy's kayak was discovered May 21 on the shore at New Buffalo, Michigan, which is 18 miles northeast along the shoreline from Porter Beach.
Sandy was last seen kayaking off of Porter Beach on May 18 just before a strong storm moved into the area, according to the DNR.
Sandy had left his South Bend home about 10 a.m. May 18 and went to Porter Beach, where he assembled the light-colored Oru kayak and took it out on the water, police said.
Sandy's vehicle was discovered May 21 in the parking lot of the Johnson's Inn property along the Porter Beach lakefront, officials said.
"The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many members of the community who supported the search effort either through providing information to law enforcement or offering other assistance," according to the DNR.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted in the search by the Porter Police Department, Porter Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, Indiana Dunes National Park rangers, South Bend Police Department, New Buffalo Police Department and Berrien County Sheriff's Office.