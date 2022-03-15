UPDATE: Bond denied as man describes attack in Valpo murder case

VALPARAISO — A man testified Tuesday morning that when John Williams showed up at his Valparaiso apartment on Jan. 29, 2020 to purchase marijuana, Williams punched him in the face.

Williams then forced the man into his bedroom and continued to repeatedly punch him in the face, according to the testimony. During the attack, the man said he was able to get ahold of a knife, but in an attempt to stop Williams, he stabbed another man he did not know.

When that man, Travis Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, said aloud he had been stabbed, Williams responded, "Oh hell no," the alleged victim said.

The testimony came as part of an unsuccessful bid by Williams to secure bond from Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Williams, 29, is charged in the case in question with murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery when assault poses a substantial risk of death, two counts of robbery and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, court records show.

Williams is accused of battering the alleged victim while his friend, Thompson, searched the apartment for marijuana and THC wax, police said. During the encounter, the man being held down grabbed a knife and, while targeting Williams, wound up stabbing Thompson, according to police.

After making a failed attempt to get Thompson into his vehicle, Williams and a woman drove away, leaving Thompson behind bleeding profusely in the 700 block of Elm Street, police said. Police and paramedics were unable to revive Thompson, and it was later determined he died as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery.

Williams, who is represented by defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, is scheduled to go trial April 4.

