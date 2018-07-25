PORTAGE — Bond was greatly reduced Wednesday afternoon for a local couple who remains in jail a week after being charged with the heat-related death of their dog.
But Ashley Durant, 27, and Fabian Durant, 24, are prohibited from living with their surviving dog if released from jail, at least until their case is resolved, according to the ruling from Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth.
Drenth agreed to reduce from $800 to $125 the cash bonds for each of the defendants after hearing that Ashley Durant was able to come up with $250.
The judge added the condition involving the second dog after learning the animal is staying with the same family members the couple intends to live with after leaving jail.
The bond reductions were opposed by Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Acosta, who said it's in line with the misdemeanor charge faced by each.
"We thank the defendant for his service," he said, referring to Fabian Durant's military service, "but at the end of the day, a crime is a crime."
Ashley Durant argued she is eight-and-half months pregnant and requires medical care that will require frequent transports away from the jail, which will put a strain on jail staff, according to her public defender, attorney Aimee Schultz.
"The jail can't deal with her pregnancy," Schultz said.
Defense attorney Mitch Peters, who was appointed as a public defender to represent Fabian Durant, sought to have his client released on his own recognizance.
Peters argued Fabian Durant, a U.S. Marine combat veteran, has not so much as a traffic infraction in his past and is at risk of losing his job, his phone and his vehicle if he remains behind bars. The couple is living "paycheck to paycheck," he said.
The couple has pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count each of animal cruelty, in what Peters referred to as a "tragic accident" involving the dog.
They were charged after police found their husky, Kovu, collapsed outside in the heat June 30 at a mobile home where they were staying just east of the Porter County Regional Airport in Washington Township.
Attempts to revive the dog were unsuccessful and the animal's body temperature exceeded 110 degrees, police said. The temperature was 95 degrees on the day in question with high humidity and a heat index exceeding 100 degrees.
The Durants reportedly told police they left the dogs outside at 9 a.m. with a bowl of ice water and expected to be gone for several hours visiting a relative in a Chicago hospital. They believed the dogs would be fine since they used to live in California and Kovu "had been exposed to the heat before."
Police said they discovered Kovu's tether had become tangled in bicycles, preventing him from seeking shelter from the sun.
"What the general public fails to realize when they initially are exposed to a criminal case is that the report is based entirely upon a one-sided version of the story," Peters said. "It is based on the probable cause affidavit, which is entirely controlled by the prosecutor and the police. This often presents a distorted perception of the true facts of the case."
Peters said Fabian Durant had the dog in question for two years and left it with food and water on the day in question, and with another adult, who had previously cared for the animal when the couple was away.
Police said they had trouble rousing the man in question inside the mobile home. The man said he had no idea the dogs were outside and the Durants did not ask him to look after the animals before they left to Chicago for the day.
