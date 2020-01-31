UPDATE: Bonded out ex-boyfriend charged with Hammond woman's murder

After that incident, Goforth fled to Missouri, and the U.S. Marshals tracked him down and extradited him to Indiana.

“He was in jail ONE DAY before being allowed to bond out with an $8,000 bail,” McDermott wrote on Facebook. “The system failed the victim in this case."

'She wasn't protected'

Williams' daughter-in-law, Lolita Levingston, told The Times Friday morning that Williams began receiving a barrage of phone calls from Goforth shortly after he bonded out of jail in the previous case.

Something should have been done then, Levingston said.

"Everyone dropped the ball on this. She wasn’t protected,” Levingston said.

Levingston said Goforth should never have been allowed out on an $8,000 cash bond for such a violent charge, especially when detectives had video footage of the November shooting.

Family members said police had video footage of Goforth allegedly telling Williams he was going to kill her.