UPDATE: Bonded out ex-boyfriend charged with Hammond woman's murder

HAMMOND — The city’s mayor said a man charged Friday with fatally shooting his girlfriend should never have been set free on bond in a similar domestic incident this past fall with the same woman.
And the woman's family agreed Friday.
Family members of the victim questioned why Sylvia Williams, 55, wasn't protected from her ex-boyfriend after he allegedly shot her in November in the same Hammond residence where she was killed Thursday.
"A very frustrating case — (authorities caught and) arrested the same man in November, who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend yesterday," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said in a social media post Friday morning.
Charles Goforth, 56, of Hammond was charged with murder Friday afternoon, Hammond police confirmed.
Last fall, he was charged with attempting to murder Williams on Nov. 1 by shooting her in front of her teen granddaughter at her residence in the Sheffield Estates mobile park, court records show.
After that incident, Goforth fled to Missouri, and the U.S. Marshals tracked him down and extradited him to Indiana.
“He was in jail ONE DAY before being allowed to bond out with an $8,000 bail,” McDermott wrote on Facebook. “The system failed the victim in this case."
'She wasn't protected'
Williams' daughter-in-law, Lolita Levingston, told The Times Friday morning that Williams began receiving a barrage of phone calls from Goforth shortly after he bonded out of jail in the previous case.
Something should have been done then, Levingston said.
"Everyone dropped the ball on this. She wasn’t protected,” Levingston said.
Levingston said Goforth should never have been allowed out on an $8,000 cash bond for such a violent charge, especially when detectives had video footage of the November shooting.
Family members said police had video footage of Goforth allegedly telling Williams he was going to kill her.
"And then they still let him out. How could somebody let him out on a bond when there’s video of the incident? She wasn't the aggressor. She wasn't hitting him. She was running, and he shot her in front of (her granddaughter)," Levingston said.
Authorities say Goforth returned to the same house and killed Williams on Thursday.
“Same guy we caught already. Same victim in both cases ... The only difference, he actually killed her the 2nd time,” McDermott wrote.
Bond reform and jail overcrowding don't mean violent, dangerous felons should be set free, the mayor said.
"These judges better get their heads on straight, or more residents of (Northwest Indiana) could also be in danger," McDermott said.
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota set Goforth's bond at $80,000 surety or $8,000 cash days after the case was filed, records showed.
A message left Friday morning at Bokota's office was not immediately returned.
Williams was shot multiple times early Thursday in her mobile home in the 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue in Hammond. Williams previously was shot, but survived, a Nov. 1 attack at the same mobile home in Sheffield Estates, court records show.
In the November shooting, Goforth was accused of shooting Williams in the abdomen and leg after she asked him to leave her home because she discovered him video chatting with another woman, court records allege.
Williams had recently broken up with Goforth, court records state.
Goforth became irate, said, "I'll kill you," pulled out a black 9mm handgun and began shooting at her in front of her 12-year-old granddaughter, court records allege.
In Thursday's case, police found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds after they were dispatched to her home about 7:25 a.m., Kellogg said.
Williams was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where she was pronounced dead about 8:15 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Levingston said her mother-in-law's had two granddaughters celebrating birthdays Friday.
"And because of this judge, they are spending their birthdays mourning their grandmother," she said.
She said Williams will be missed by family and friends. She brought everyone together and was always cooking up dishes for family gatherings.
"Everyone wanted her spaghetti. Everyone wanted her chicken casserole. She loved to dance and laugh. She was a people person and loved her family," Levingston said. "She was also a very blunt person. If she felt it, she's telling you. She will tell you exactly how she feels and then smile and hug you later."
Williams' death marks the 13th confirmed homicide so far this year in Northwest Indiana.
The 12th homicide occurred Wednesday night, when Valparaiso police found a man dead in the 700 block of Elm Street in the city's Banta neighborhood.
Police ask anyone with information about Williams' homicide to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977 or Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey at 219-852-2978.