CROWN POINT — A Hobart man who admitted he was robbed of marijuana and money before he was found slumped over the wheel of an idling car Sunday was the boyfriend of an 18-year-old Portage High School student killed last week in Griffith, police said Wednesday.
"Yeah, I smoked some weed, just lost my girl, sir," William Michael Hawkins, 18, allegedly told a Hobart police officer after his arrest near Home Avenue and Linda Street.
Hawkins was referring to Alayna Ortiz, 18, of South Haven, who was fatally shot about 9 p.m. Dec. 9 in a parking lot at the Park West Apartments in Griffith, police said.
Whether Hawkins played any role in Ortiz's homicide remains unclear, because police have not released many details. The case remains under investigation.
Griffith police on Wednesday afternoon issued a news release stating there will be a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday discussing developments in the Ortiz case.
Ortiz was remembered last week as a kindhearted, outgoing young woman.
"Anyone who knew Alayna knows that she was a very open, friendly person, and when she trusted you, she trusted you with everything," said Amanda Riffett, Alayna's mother. "And when she loved you, she loved you with everything in her heart."
During an interview with police Sunday, Hawkins said two men arrived at his home in the first block of North Michigan Street to buy marijuana from him Sunday. Once inside his home, they pointed a gun at him and robbed him of a pound of pot, his wallet and cash, records state. The men allegedly then pointed a gun at his relative, who walked around a corner in the house.
Hawkins fled the house before police arrived. Officers found 14 pounds of marijuana and 172 grams of THC vape sticks in his yard, the affidavit says.
He was found slumped over the wheel of a silver Chevrolet Malibu more than an hour later, after police began to ping his phone, records say.
Hawkins was charged Tuesday with felony dealing in a controlled substance and dealing in marijuana and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
Robbery, sexual battery allegations
At the time of Ortiz's shooting, Hawkins was free on bond in a Lake County case in which he's accused of robbing a Gary man and sexually battering the man's teen daughter.
Hawkins was also facing a petition to revoke his probation in a Porter County battery case and had pending misdemeanor battery and theft charges stemming from a Cedar Lake battery case, records show.
According to court records, Hawkins and co-defendant Nathaniel Arnn, 21, robbed a former employer of $5,000 in rent money the man had collected from his tenants.
Hawkins is accused of pulling up to the man's home in a silver car with three other people Sept. 16, pointing a handgun at the man and saying, "You know what this is."
The man told police he grabbed Hawkins' arm and they fought on the porch of the home in the 400 block of Henry Street, records say.
At one point, Hawkins broke away from the man, ran into a living room and pushed down the man's 16-year-old daughter, a probable cause affidavit says.
The girl told police Hawkins ripped her sweatpants, attempted to pull them down and also ripped her panties, records say. She called 911 as Hawkins and Arnn left.
Hawkins was charged Sept. 21 with felony burglary, armed robbery, sexual battery, residential entry and pointing a firearm.
Several other cases pending
Hawkins was charged July 25 in Porter Superior Court with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of hash oil and driving left of center. The case remains pending.
On July 17, he was charged in Porter Superior Court with misdemeanor battery.
Hawkins was sentenced July 18 to 180 days in jail, with credit for one day served and 179 days suspended in favor of probation.
The Porter County prosecutor's office has filed two petitions to revoke Hawkins' probation. A status conference is set for April 1, records state.
On June 26, Hawkins was accused of punching a woman in the stomach, repeatedly slapping her in the head and stealing her cellphone in the 7100 block of West 129th Place in Cedar Lake, court records allege. He was charged with misdemeanor battery and theft. The case remains pending.
The Griffith Police Department and Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force are investigating Ortiz's homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 219-924-7503, ext. 252. To remain anonymous, call 219-922-3085.