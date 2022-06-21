 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Brothers get into shootout with each other in East Chicago homicide, chief says

  Updated
Police tape stock

Weekend shootings left three injured in Michigan City and police are turning to the public for help.

MERRILLVILLE — An East Chicago man was fatally shot in his home early Tuesday, prompting a homicide investigation. 

At 12:13 a.m. a woman called 911 stating that her two sons were shooting at each other inside their house and one of them was yelling that he had been shot, said East Chicago Chief of Police Jose Rivera. 

Police arrived at 416 Vernon Ave. in East Chicago and found Shaye L. Day, 24, of Chicago, who had been shot in his abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

Police entered the back of the apartment, following a trail of blood. Inside a bedroom, officers found 28-year-old Jordan Day, of East Chicago, who was unresponsive and bleeding from his head. An AR-15-style rifle was found next to him. 

A third person involved in the shooting arrived at St. Catherine Hospital of their own accord. The third victim, identified as Isiah Hollins, 25, of East Chicago, said he heard the two men arguing and then he heard shots fired. He told officers ran out of the apartment after he was shot in the leg and he was taken to the hospital by a friend. 

The Lake County coroner's office was dispatched around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday to 416 Vernon Ave. in East Chicago.  

According to the coroner's report, Day died at the scene of the shooting. His death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was classified as a homicide. 

The Lake County coroner's office, the East Chicago Police Department, Superior Ambulance and the Lake County Sheriff's CSI responded to the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to call East Chicago Detective Isaac Washington at 219-391-8318 or email iwashington@eastchicago.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 219-391-8500.

