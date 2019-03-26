CHICAGO — Former Sheriff John Buncich could receive a new trial or at least a shorter prison term after at least one federal appeals court judge expressed doubt he got a fair trial on bribery and fraud charges.
Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ilana K. Rovner took federal prosecutors to task Tuesday for presenting speculation on Buncich’s propensity to pocket bribes rather than factual evidence during his 14-day jury trial in 2017.
“The government was successful in dirtying him up,” Rovner said in remarks from the bench Tuesday at the Everett M. Dirksen Courthouse in Chicago’s loop where oral arguments took place.
Appeals Judges William J. Bauer and Michael B. Brennan didn’t express any opinions on whether to overturn Buncich’s convictions, but did agree to take the appeal under advisement and promised to rule in the near future."
Buncich, 73, was absent from the proceedings.
He remains incarcerated at a federal medical center for the Bureau of Prisons in Springfield, Missouri. He is serving a 188-month prison term, which he must successfully challenge if he is to win his freedom before his current release date in 2031.
Kerry C. Connor, Buncich's appeals lawyer, urged the judges Tuesday to overturn the conviction for soliciting and receiving bribes from towing firms eager for lucrative work Buncich controlled as Lake County's top cop.
She argued federal prosecutors erroneously convinced a U.S. District Court jury in Hammond in 2017 that legitimate campaign contributions to Buncich represented bribes.
“Jury deliberations were obviously tainted,” Connor argued.
Federal Prosecutor David E. Hollar, who argued for the government, conceded the appeals judges should vacate a jury’s guilty finding on three of five wire fraud charges, but should affirm the former sheriff’s convictions on two other fraud and one bribery count.
Hollar also conceded Buncich must have his 188-month sentence reviewed and possibly shortened.
Buncich served as Lake County Sheriff from 1994 to 2002, stepped down because of term limits and was re-elected in 2010 and again in 2014.
The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office built a bribery case around the demands for campaign contributions to the Buncich Boosters, his political action committee.
Some of Buncich’s top deputies, including his second in command, Timothy Downs, distributed fundraiser tickets and collected cash and checks from government vendors, including towing companies.
Buncich had sole authority to designate which towing companies county police could call to remove vehicles from county highways and streets.
The government presented video and audio recordings of meetings the sheriff and Downs had with a towing firm operator who had become an undercover FBI informant and a second towing firm operator who was charged with Buncich, pleaded guilty and became a government witness.
They saw Buncich accept cash and discuss their assignments.
Buncich took the witness stand during his 2017 jury trial to deny all wrongdoing.
Judge Rovner complained of federal prosecutors using testimony by IRS agent Gerald Hatagan to suggest Buncich used a bank account he held jointly with his son to deposit illicit bribes through electronic wire transfers.
Those wire transfers were the basis of wire fraud counts against Buncich. Connor argued there was no proof of illegal use of that account. Buncich also banked his county salary as sheriff in that account.
Rovner said Hatagan’s testimony about the possibility bribe money could have been deposited in that bank account amounted to speculation on Buncich’s apparent propensity to pocket bribes.
”It’s troubling,” Rovner said.
Connor argued the 2017 jury raised questions about those controversial bank deposits to the trial judge, but eventually convicted Buncich on all six felony counts because of the government’s prejudicial evidence.
Hollar argued Hatagan’s testimony was a valid tactic to impeach Buncich’s blanket denials, despite a speculative remark by Hatagan about the legality of Buncich’s financial activities.
Judge Brennan questioned whether any tainted evidence in the wire fraud counts “infected” the bribery count on which Buncich was convicted.
Hollar said there was clear evidence at trial that Buncich gave Lake Station towing operator William “Willie” Szarmach a larger territory in Lake County in which to operate after Szarmach made donations to Buncich.
Szarmach, who was charged with bribing Buncich, received probation, as did Timothy Downs, in return for their cooperation with the prosecution against Buncich.