Business, community leader among 2 killed in Region shootings

GARY — Gary businessman and community leader Norman Bailey was among two people killed in two separate homicide shootings in the city early Friday morning, police said.

Bailey, 60, of Gary, was gunned down shortly before 3 a.m. at the Blue Room Lounge at 224 E. 16th Ave., Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A 28-year-old Gary man injured in the same shooting was later treated for a gunshot wound at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, police said.

"On behalf of my family and the city of Gary, I extend our deepest condolences and prayers for peace and comfort to the family and friends of Norman Bailey, who was tragically and senselessly taken from (us) early this morning," Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince said in a prepared statement.

"In business, he was a hands-on leader who showed the best our Gary community has to offer. As a public servant, including his time on the Gary Community School Corp. Advisory Board, Mr. Bailey showed his heart and love for his neighbors and the children throughout our city.