UPDATE: Carjacking suspect charged with attempted murder after running into squad car twice, police say

LAKE STATION — A carjacking suspect was charged with attempted murder after attempting to flee in a stolen car and crashing into an officer's vehicle, police said.

Dandre M. Hunter, 26, of Chicago, was charged with two level 1 felony counts of attempted murder; two felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official; two felony counts of criminal recklessness; and two felony counts of resisting law enforcement.

A chase began late Sunday after a Lake Station officer pulled up behind the suspect vehicle, which was parked in the middle of Central Avenue, said Police Chief James Richardson.

At 9:43 p.m., an officer turned on his emergency lights after pulling up behind a silver Buick with no rear license plate that was blocking traffic.

The driver then fled eastbound on Central Avenue. The Buick sped through a red light at the intersection with Grand Boulevard and then jumped the curb on the 3400 block of Central Avenue, turned around in a business parking lot and headed back westbound on Central Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The car then spun around, changed direction and drove back east, striking the front passenger side of a police car, according to the affidavit.