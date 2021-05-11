UPDATE: Case against man convicted of killing Hammond cop collapsing? Judge overturns murder conviction

Both sides in the case against Hill agreed evidence was not disclosed and that the evidence was exculpatory or could be used to test the credibility of witnesses.

As a result, the state was required to disclose the evidence to the defense, court filings state.

"Upon discovering that said evidence was not disclosed to Hill prior to trial, the prosecutor's office conducted a thorough investigation in an effort to determine why the evidence was not disclosed," the motion states. "The investigation revealed that the state's failure to turn over evidence was the result of oversight and not intentional."

Hill's attorneys, King and partner Russell Brown, do not have evidence to suggest otherwise, the filing states.

One evidentiary issue stemmed from a videotaped interview with a female state's witness, whose testimony at trial "was critical in identifying" Hill and a blue "getaway car," records state.

In videotaped statement taken before Hill's trial, the woman was unable to identify either Hill or the blue car, records state.

Her videotaped statement "could have been used to challenge her testimony and credibility," and the state's failure to disclose the statement to the defense prejudiced Hill, attorneys wrote.