UPDATE: Case against man convicted of killing Hammond cop collapsing? Judge overturns murder conviction

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Tuesday vacated a man's murder conviction in the 1980 shooting death of an off-duty Hammond police officer because prosecutors didn't turn over evidence to the man's defense before his trial more than two years ago.
James Hill, 58, was serving a 40-year sentence following his August 2018 conviction for murder in perpetration of a robbery in the homicide of Officer Lawrence J. Pucalik on Nov. 14, 1980, at the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at the intersection of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94.
In a joint motion filed Tuesday, Hill's attorney, Scott King, and Lake County First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal asked Judge Salvador Vasquez to release Hill from prison on his own recognizance pending a resolution of the case.
The attorneys listed several evidentiary issues, including newly discovered videotaped statements not previously disclosed to the defense and DNA testing of a towel found in an alleged "getaway car" that eliminated Hill and co-defendants Pierre Catlett and Larry Mayes as contributors.
The murder case against Catlett remains pending. Vasquez is scheduled to rule on a motion by Catlett's attorneys to exclude testimony from a male eyewitness by a July pretrial conference. Catlett's trial is set to begin Aug. 30.
Mayes was declared medically incompetent to stand trial in the officer's shooting in March 2014.
Both sides in the case against Hill agreed evidence was not disclosed and that the evidence was exculpatory or could be used to test the credibility of witnesses.
As a result, the state was required to disclose the evidence to the defense, court filings state.
"Upon discovering that said evidence was not disclosed to Hill prior to trial, the prosecutor's office conducted a thorough investigation in an effort to determine why the evidence was not disclosed," the motion states. "The investigation revealed that the state's failure to turn over evidence was the result of oversight and not intentional."
Hill's attorneys, King and partner Russell Brown, do not have evidence to suggest otherwise, the filing states.
One evidentiary issue stemmed from a videotaped interview with a female state's witness, whose testimony at trial "was critical in identifying" Hill and a blue "getaway car," records state.
In videotaped statement taken before Hill's trial, the woman was unable to identify either Hill or the blue car, records state.
Her videotaped statement "could have been used to challenge her testimony and credibility," and the state's failure to disclose the statement to the defense prejudiced Hill, attorneys wrote.
Brown and King also recently learned of previously undisclosed video interviews taken in 2011 with three other female witnesses, who each identified Hill and a blue bag in their testimony.
"There is exculpatory and/or impeaching evidence as to every one of the said witnesses regarding their ability to identify Hill or the blue bag," the attorneys wrote.