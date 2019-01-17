GRIFFITH — A Gary man, his uncle and three of his uncle's associates from Illinois fatally shot an 18-year-old Portage High School student in the head Jan. 9 as they robbed her boyfriend and two of her boyfriend's associates in a parking lot at the Park West Apartments, court records allege.
Giovante M. Galloway, 21, of Gary, and his uncle Juarez Rogers, 48, of Park Forest, targeted Alayna Ortiz's boyfriend William Michael Hawkins, 18, of Hobart, because he was known to sell large amounts of marijuana he obtained from associates in California, Lake Criminal Court records say.
The night of Ortiz's homicide, Hawkins drove her and another couple to the Park West Apartments in Griffith because the couple wanted to leave their residence in the 4400 block of Madison Street in Gary following two burglary attempts, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Unbeknownst to Hawkins and his associates, Galloway, Rogers and their associates were watching the Gary residence and followed Hawkins' red SUV from Gary to Griffith with the intention of robbing Hawkins, records say.
When Hawkins pulled into a parking space at the apartment complex, Galloway's associates pulled up behind him and approached Hawkins' SUV with guns drawn, records say.
Witnesses told police when Hawkins parked, someone knocked on the SUV's window with the butt end of a pistol and attempted to open the door. A man in the SUV told Hawkins to take off, and as Hawkins drove witnesses heard glass break and realized Ortiz had been shot, records state.
Records: Pounds of pot for sale
The man in the SUV with Hawkins had received a shipment of 13 pounds of marijuana from California earlier Jan. 9, and his Gary home had been the target of a burglary attempt twice in two days, records say.
Just before Hawkins and Ortiz picked up the man and his girlfriend, the man had fired shots at someone attempting to enter his home, a witness told police.
Hawkins, who was arrested Sunday on drug dealing and drugged driving charges, told Hobart police he was a "dead man" Sunday after police arrived to investigate a robbery at his home and found about 14 pounds of marijuana and 172 grams of THC vape sticks in his yard, records say. Hawkins fled before police arrived, but was later found slumped over the wheel of an idling car with his foot on the brake.
Hawkins told police someone in California had "fronted" him 30 pounds of marijuana and he still owed that person money, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Galloway told investigators he had met Hawkins through school and bought marijuana from him because he gets "the best prices," court records say.
Galloway said he owed Hawkins $1,600 for marijuana, had numerous other expenses and did not have a job, according to an affidavit.
Galloway told police Hawkins would provide marijuana to him and allow him to pay a price and keep the difference. However, Galloway realized he would not be able to make enough money to pay Hawkins. So, he asked Rogers to rob Hawkins and use Hawkins' own money he was robbed of to pay Hawkins, records say.
Police: 'Plotting' led to homicide
Galloway, Rogers and three others went to a home — which they believed to be Hawkins' residence — in the 4400 block of Madison Street in Gary the evening of Jan. 9 to burglarize it, records state. One of Rogers' associates used a credit card to defeat a lock on the door and they created a noise to alert the home's occupants, according to an affidavit.
When Hawkins' male associate inside the home fired shots in the direction of the noise, Galloway and his associates fled back to a vehicle parked about 100 yards away, Galloway told police.
As the men continued "plotting," Hawkins contacted Galloway via SnapChat and asked him for payment, records say.
Galloway and his associates watched as Hawkins arrived and the couple emerged from the home carrying several bags, according to an affidavit.
Galloway told police he and his associates followed Hawkins' SUV and almost jumped out and robbed him at a rail crossing at Grant Street and Ridge Road, but the gates activated and deactivated immediately.
When the vehicles arrived in the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street at the Park West Apartments about 9 p.m. Jan. 9, several of Galloway's associates told him to remain in the car, records say.
After the attempted armed robbery unfolded, Hawkins drove through a grassy parkway and ran over a wooden block while trying to flee. Galloway, Rogers and their associates initially followed, but broke off the chase when they saw Hawkins drive up to a group of police officers at the Mansards Plaza shopping center a few blocks away, records say.
When police executed a search warrant Jan. 10 at the home on Madison Street, they found someone already had burglarized the residence. Galloway told police he and his associates returned to the home after shooting Ortiz and stole THC cartridges, marijuana and two televisions, records say.
Galloway received THC cartridges and two ounces of marijuana, while Rogers took the televisions and remaining THC cartridges and divided them up among his associates, records state.
Police took Galloway into custody when they executed a search warrant Tuesday at his home in the 4400 block of Connecticut Street in Gary.
Ortiz's homicide was the first in Griffith since 2014, when Remanard Castro, 55, fatally shot his estranged wife Nina Castro, 42, in front of her teenage children in the parking lot at St. Mary's School.
