UPDATE: Charges elevated against Valpo man who threatened mass killing on YouTube

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man faces an elevated charge after posting a video threatening to act out a mass killing on social media, court reports said.

Charges against Brian J. Kelly, 50, were elevated Friday to one count of a Level 5 intimidation felony and one count of a Level 6 intimidation felony, according to Porter Superior Court records.

Kelly was initially charged Thursday morning with one count of Level 6 felony intimidation, according to Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann.

Kelly was being held Thursday morning at the Lake County Jail on a warrant linked to unrelated charges out of Lake County, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

The "threatening and disturbing" video was reported to Valparaiso police after midnight Tuesday, according to a news release.

In the video, the man says he's Brian James Kelly and that he lives in Valparaiso.

He goes on to threaten mass homicide, saying, "I'm sending this message as a warning. I am going to murder as many (expletive) people as I can, and then I will kill myself." He further said that law enforcement needs to take action otherwise "blood" will be on the hands of police.