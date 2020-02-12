UPDATE: Charges filed in Hammond home invasion; more charges possible, police say

According to court records, Sanders and another man approached two women Aug. 20, 2013, in the 4900 block of Chestnut Avenue in Hammond and each pulled a gun.

Sanders and the other man attempted to force the women into a car but failed, so they got into the car and drove off. They later pawned an amplifier and guitar pedal in the car and split the proceeds.

Just four days later, on Aug. 24, 2013, Sanders entered a man’s home in the 1100 block of Summer Street through an unlocked door, pointed a gun at the man and took off with a bicycle, records state.

Sanders pleaded guilty in November 2014 to robbery and was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was on parole for that conviction in February 2016, when broke into a home in the 1200 block of Summer Street, flipped over a dresser and took an Apple watch, jewelry and a radio. His fingerprints were collected from the bedroom window, records state.

Sanders pleaded guilty in June 2017 to burglary and was sentenced to another four years in prison. He received credit for more than a year spent in jail, plus good time, before his case was resolved.