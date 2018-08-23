Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, both of Thayer, died Tuesday after they were pulled from the Kankakee River. The boys were described by family as "thick as thieves," and were remembered for their bright smiles and the joy they brought to those who knew them, their aunt Kaitlyn Patillo said.
CROWN POINT — Charges have been filed today against a father police confirmed was using heroin before his two sons were pulled unresponsive from the Kankakee River.
Eric J. Patillo, 34, of Thayer, was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Patillo was charged Thursday afternoon in Lake County Criminal court with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.
Patillo's sons, Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, both of Thayer, were taken to hospitals Tuesday after they were pulled from the water unresponsive near a boat dock at the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area near the state line in southern Lake County. They were later pronounced dead.
The boys were described as "thick as thieves" by their aunt Kaitlyn Patillo.
"Evan is adventurous and loving," Kaitlyn Patillo said. "Levi is so sweet and loving. They love 'Paw Patrol' and dinosaurs, they loved spending time with Papa outside, or inside watching movies. They are our joy, our babies. Smart, kind, loving, cuddly, caring, always had each other's back."
History of drug use
Patillo was not taken to a hospital for treatment, despite the reports about him going in and out of consciousness. Police questioned him after his arrest, and had him tested for drugs and alcohol.
According to the court affidavit, Patillo tested positive for opiates and THC. Patillo allegedly admitted to police at the hospital he had taken heroin that morning and witnesses at the scene said he appeared under the influence.
Two fishermen called 911 at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday to alert authorities about two men with young children in the area. The fishermen expressed concern about their well-being, police said.
While officers were en route, the fishermen lost sight of the children and began looking for them, according to Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.
Police then received a second call, about 15 minutes after the first, that the two boys had been pulled from the river and were unresponsive.
One of the fishermen found a child floating on the water, DNR said. The second child was found under the water near a boat ramp.
During a news conference Wednesday, Martinez said the two fishermen were on land when they noticed Patillo and his boys and began to suspect he was on drugs.
"A few minutes later, they saw Mr. Patillo jumping in the water," Martinez said. "The witnesses became concerned about where the kids were at and started looking for the kids and found them in the water."
Witnesses told police the children were last seen in waist-deep water, not far from the shore.
The family was near a boat launch in the wildlife area, but they did not have a boat.
"It is a tragedy. It hits us hard when we first got the information," Martinez said. "Our preliminary investigation is showing enough probable cause to charge him with neglect of a dependent causing death at this time. Ultimately it will be up to the prosecutors to review the affidavits and accept the case."
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Wednesday the charges are punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.
This story is developing. Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
