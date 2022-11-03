UPDATE: Chesterton High School lockout lifted, students dismissed

Chesterton High School was placed on a modified secure lockout late Thursday morning and police were on scene after a "vague threat" was called into the building, Duneland School Corporation Public Relations Director Bridget J. Martinson said.
Doug Ross, File, The Times
"Out of an abundance of caution, Chesterton High School has moved to a modified secure lockout," Martinson said Thursday morning. "This means that students and staff are not allowed to enter or exit the building without administrator approval."
