UPDATE: Chesterton High School lockout lifted, students dismissed

  • Updated
  • 0

CHESTERTON — Chesterton High School lifted a modified secure lockout around 2:45 p.m. Thursday and dismissed students safely, according to a statement from the Duneland School Corp.

The school was placed on lockout late Thursday morning when an anonymous phone caller made a "vague threat," Duneland School Corp. Public Relations Director Bridget J. Martinson said.

“As a precaution, additional security measures will be in place for all regularly scheduled after-school activities," the statement from Duneland School Corp. said. "We thank you for your support.”

No details were provided about the threat, but Martinson said Chesterton and Porter police officers quickly arrived on scene and remained on site as of early Thursday afternoon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Chesterton High School has moved to a modified secure lockout," Martinson said Thursday morning. "This means that students and staff are not allowed to enter or exit the building without administrator approval."

Times Staff Writer Lizzie Kaboski contributed to reporting. 

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

