CHICAGO — Chicago police say two officers likely didn't see or hear a train that fatally struck them as they pursued a suspect because they were looking at a train approaching from another direction.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday that footage was recovered from the body camera worn by one of the officers killed Monday night. Chicago police officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, were struck about 6:30 p.m. as they investigated a report of gunshots on the city's far South Side.
A weapon was recovered from the scene at 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, and police were questioning a person of interest late Monday.
Guglielmi says the video shows the officers "clearly acknowledge" a northbound train just before they were hit by a southbound train. He says the sound of the northbound train likely made it impossible for the officers to hear the other train.
South Shore Line commuter trains were still experiencing delays early Tuesday as police continued to investigate the crash.
The South Shore Line said trains were on the move, but passengers should expect 10- to 15-minute delays because of the investigation at 103rd Street.
Eastbound Train 203 was canceled and replaced by Train 203, according to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.
Train 119, which was involved in the crash Monday night, was moved away from the scene about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to NICTD spokeswoman Nicole Barker. She said the train was returning to the maintenance facility in Michigan City for inspection and any necessary repairs.
"The team at the South Shore Line sends its deepest condolences to the families of the officers, the Chicago Police Department family, and all emergency responders who assisted," Barker said.
Marmolejo had 2.5 years on the force. Gary had 18 months on the force, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
Marmolejo and Gary were the third and fourth Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty this year.
The train that struck the officers was carrying 500 to 600 passengers, none of whom were injured, NICTD said.
NICTD planned to post updates on track service via Facebook, Twitter and online.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.