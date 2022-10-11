UPDATE: Child dies after charges filed against Portage man in neglect case, officials say

PORTAGE — Police said a Portage man knowingly put a child in danger after initially telling police the child fell down the stairs, according to charges filed Friday.

Kyle Reyna, 32, of Portage, faces level one felony charges of neglect of a dependent after police said he put a child in a situation in which the health of the child was endangered and deprived the child of necessary care, resulting in catastrophic injury, according to court documents.

Arcane Cobb, 2, of Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. Monday night, according to data from the Cook County medical examiner.

The Valparaiso Police Department responded around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Tuckahoe Park Drive in Valparaiso to a report of a child not breathing.

Reyna initially told the 911 dispatcher he didn't know what happened but then stated the child fell down the stairs in the residence. He said Cobb had been unresponsive for 10 to 15 minutes.

The dispatcher asked Reyna for his name multiple times. The first time the dispatcher asked for the caller's name, Reyna told the dispatcher to "hold on." When the dispatcher asked for clarification on his name, Reyna said Cobb was not responding at all and that they were trying to do CPR. When asked for the third time for his name, Reyna told the dispatcher the name of the other individual who was in the house, records show.

Reyna told police he left Cobb unattended for 30 minutes. When Reyna found Cobb unresponsive, he tried to revive him by smacking him, according to court records. Reyna carried Cobb upstairs and put him in a bathtub and tried to dump cold water on him, which failed, so he carried him and yelled for the other resident to call 911.

Reyna stated multiple times he knew he was going to jail, court documents show.

Cobb was transported to Northwest Health Porter hospital and later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, according to court documents. Cobb suffered bruising, cervical spinal injury and persistent unconsciousness not consistent with a fall down the stairs but consistent with abuse, according to court records.

Reyna's relationship to Cobb is unclear. Reyna was released on bond and placed on pretrial supervision as he awaits his upcoming court dates, according to a court record filed Tuesday.