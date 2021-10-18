UPDATE: Child survives shooting that kills 2 adults who authorities have now identified

HAMMOND — Police said Monday they were seeking information about a stolen Dodge Charger linked to a shooting late Sunday that left a Chicago couple dead, officials said.

A 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were riding with a 2-year-old child in a Buick Rendezvous that crashed into a building at Gostlin Street and State Line Avenue, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The child was not hurt in the shooting or crash, police said.

Christienne Cloutier, a 27-year-old Chicago resident, and Krystol McDonald-Jones, a 30-year-old Chicago resident, both died at the scene, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Cloutier, who lives at the 12000 Block of South Lowe Ave. in Chicago, was pronounced dead at 5454 Hohman Avenue in Hammond just after midnight, according to a news release from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey. McDonald-Jones, who shares the same address in Chicago, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. at 14 Gostlin St. in Hammond.

The cause and manner of death of Cloutier and McDonald-Jones were pending the results of an autopsy, according to the coroner's office.