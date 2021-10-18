UPDATE: Child survives shooting that kills 2 adults who authorities have now identified

HAMMOND — Police said Monday they were seeking information about a stolen Dodge Charger linked to a shooting late Sunday that left a Chicago couple dead, officials said.
A 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were riding with a 2-year-old child in a Buick Rendezvous that crashed into a building at Gostlin Street and State Line Avenue, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
The child was not hurt in the shooting or crash, police said.
Christienne Cloutier, a 27-year-old Chicago resident, and Krystol McDonald-Jones, a 30-year-old Chicago resident, both died at the scene, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Cloutier, who lives at the 12000 Block of South Lowe Ave. in Chicago, was pronounced dead at 5454 Hohman Avenue in Hammond just after midnight, according to a news release from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey. McDonald-Jones, who shares the same address in Chicago, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. at 14 Gostlin St. in Hammond.
The cause and manner of death of Cloutier and McDonald-Jones were pending the results of an autopsy, according to the coroner's office.
Hammond police initially responded about 11:40 p.m. to the area of Hohman Avenue and Gostlin for a report of shots fired, Kellogg said. The coroner's office was called out to the scene no far from the Illinois state line about 25 minutes later and ruled Cloutier dead immediately upon arrival.
A witness told police three men in masks were arguing with another man in a parking lot and they began shooting at each other, Kellogg said.
The male victim got into the Buick with a female passenger and left the area, police said.
The three men also got into a vehicle and left.
While police were still on scene gathering information, they learned the Buick had crashed into a building at Gostlin and State Line Avenue, Kellogg said.
Officers arrived and saw the Buick had been damaged by gunfire, he said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Kellogg said.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Child Protective Services took custody of the 2-year-old, police said.
On Monday, police released a photo of a 2016 silver Dodge Charger with Illinois license plate CZ53088. The vehicle, which was reported stolen in Chicago, was linked to the double homicide, Kellogg said.
Residents should not approach the car, because it's occupants should be considered armed and dangerous police said.
The Hammond Fire Department and Franciscan Health Hammond also responded to the emergency call.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the Dodge Charger is asked to call Detective Sgt. Joe Munoz at 219-852-2995.