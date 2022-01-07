UPDATE: Child, woman killed when pursuit ends in crash on I-94, sheriff says

GARY — A child and woman were killed Friday after the driver of a car in which they were in fled from Lake County sheriff's police and crashed on westbound Interstate 94, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital after the crash about 11:30 a.m. on I-94, between the Burr Street and Cline Avenue exits, he said.

The pursuit began near Broadway and I-94, Martinez said.

The sheriff did not yet have information about why officers attempted to stop the driver.

Officers gave chase after the driver fled, but they lost sight of the car as it traveled west on I-94, he said.

The officers came upon the crash at the Colfax Street bridge and discovered the driver had rear-ended a semitrailer, he said.

All lanes of westbound I-94 were blocked, and traffic was diverted at Burr Street, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The crash was causing traffic delays in the westbound lanes as far east as Broadway, traffic cameras showed.