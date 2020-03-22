You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 2 children injured in overnight shooting, police say
GARY — Gary police responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting injuring two children late Saturday night.

Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak confirmed a 9- and 13-year-old were shot in their home around 11:45 p.m. by a passing vehicle in the area of 41st Avenue and Pierce Street.

The two children were transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, Pawlak said.

The lieutenant said he does not know the condition of the two children at this time.

Police are searching for leads on the driver or passengers believed responsible for the shooting. Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle at this time, Pawlak said.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the Saturday night shooting call Gary police Sgt. William Fazekas.

Check back for updates at nwi.com as they become available.

