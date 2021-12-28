UPDATE: Christmas stabbing lands Porter County man in ICU, another behind bars, police say

CHESTERTON — One person is in custody following a Christmas night stabbing that landed a local man in the intensive care unit of an Illinois hospital, the town police department is reporting.

Officers were called out shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Locust Street following a report of a fight, Chesterton police said.

Police found a 31-year-old local man with multiple stab wounds.

"The victim was in serious condition and officers immediately began performing first-aid measures while summoning medics to the scene," the town said.

Police officers from Chesterton, Porter and Burns Harbor searched the nearby area and found the suspect near North Third Street and Grant Avenue, police said. The man, identified as 33-year-old Montrell Thornton of Chesterton, was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Northwest Health Porter and then airlifted to an Illinois hospital, where he underwent surgery and was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Thornton faces a felony count of aggravated battery, which carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars, according to police.