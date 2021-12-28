 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Christmas stabbing lands Porter County man in ICU, another behind bars, police say
alert urgent

UPDATE: Christmas stabbing lands Porter County man in ICU, another behind bars, police say

Montrell Thornton

Montrell Thornton

 Provided

CHESTERTON — One person is in custody following a Christmas night stabbing that landed a local man in the intensive care unit of an Illinois hospital, the town police department is reporting.

Officers were called out shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Locust Street following a report of a fight, Chesterton police said.

Police found a 31-year-old local man with multiple stab wounds.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

"The victim was in serious condition and officers immediately began performing first-aid measures while summoning medics to the scene," the town said.

Police officers from Chesterton, Porter and Burns Harbor searched the nearby area and found the suspect near North Third Street and Grant Avenue, police said. The man, identified as 33-year-old Montrell Thornton of Chesterton, was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Northwest Health Porter and then airlifted to an Illinois hospital, where he underwent surgery and was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Thornton faces a felony count of aggravated battery, which carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars, according to police.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said he expects the charges to be filed by the end of the day Tuesday.

Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson praised the efforts of all officers involved.

"The assistance rendered by our neighboring departments contributed to the success in solving this case and making a timely arrest," he said. "The partnerships we have with these two departments is invaluable. Our dispatchers also shared important suspect and witness information with surrounding departments quickly and accurately."

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact Chesterton Police Detective Sgt. Tawni Komisarcik at 219-926-1136 or otherwise to text that information to TIP46304.

Come back to nwi.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts