UPDATE: Claim of gun at homecoming football game unfounded, officials say

PORTAGE — Crowds hurried from the stands after a student yelled that someone had a gun during Portage High School's homecoming football game, police said.

In a statement sent to students' families Friday night, Dr. Amanda Alaniz, superintendent of Portage Township Schools, said the school is taking the matter very seriously.

"At tonight’s homecoming game, one of our students made the poor decision to yell a false statement that caused panic and confusion in the stands," Alaniz said. "This statement insinuated that there was someone at the game with a weapon. Following an investigation by law enforcement, this was determined to be false."

Alaniz said the school intends to penalize the student responsible.

"This student will face serious legal and disciplinary consequences for causing undue panic and interrupting what was supposed to be a fun community event," the superintendent said. "I would like to thank our local law enforcement agencies for their swift and thorough response to tonight’s events and ensuring the safety of our community."

At 8:45 p.m. Friday the Portage Police Department announced that no weapon had been found, no shots were fired and there were no injuries.