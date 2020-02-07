UPDATE: Commander waitress bonds out, ordered to avoid co-worker she is accused of stabbing

MUNSTER — A 37-year-old waitress charged with stabbing a co-worker in the back with a steak knife at the local Commander Restaurant was ordered by the court Thursday to avoid the alleged victim in the case, according to court documents.
The no-contact order came on the same day that Sarah Stout, of Bradley, Illinois, posted a $2,000 cash bond and was released from the Lake County Jail, according to Pamela Jones, public information officer for the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Stout is charged with a felony count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Police, who released a mugshot of Stout late Thursday, say she stabbed a fellow waitress mid-afternoon on Jan. 24 after blaming her for a scheduling issue that was to result in them both being sent home.
The fellow waitress found a puncture wound on her back when she went to the bathroom to examine the area where she felt pain, she told police.
Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed Stout grabbing a steak knife from under a counter, turning and allegedly making a jabbing motion with the knife toward the waitress' back, court records said.
Stout reportedly told investigators that her jabbing motion with the knife at her co-worker’s back was not out of malice. She also said that after the incident she asked the waitress, "Oh, did I stab you in the back?" before laughing and walking away.