UPDATE: Commander waitress bonds out, ordered to avoid co-worker she is accused of stabbing
UPDATE: Commander waitress bonds out, ordered to avoid co-worker she is accused of stabbing

MUNSTER — A 37-year-old waitress charged with stabbing a co-worker in the back with a steak knife at the local Commander Restaurant was ordered by the court Thursday to avoid the alleged victim in the case, according to court documents.

The no-contact order came on the same day that Sarah Stout, of Bradley, Illinois, posted a $2,000 cash bond and was released from the Lake County Jail, according to Pamela Jones, public information officer for the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Stout is charged with a felony count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Police, who released a mugshot of Stout late Thursday, say she stabbed a fellow waitress mid-afternoon on Jan. 24 after blaming her for a scheduling issue that was to result in them both being sent home.

The fellow waitress found a puncture wound on her back when she went to the bathroom to examine the area where she felt pain, she told police.

The Commander Restaurant

The Commander Restaurant in Munster is located near the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed Stout grabbing a steak knife from under a counter, turning and allegedly making a jabbing motion with the knife toward the waitress' back, court records said.

Stout reportedly told investigators that her jabbing motion with the knife at her co-worker’s back was not out of malice. She also said that after the incident she asked the waitress, "Oh, did I stab you in the back?" before laughing and walking away.

