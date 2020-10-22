UPDATE: Connor Kerner found guilty of murder after short deliberation

The defense opted not to present any evidence on behalf of their client during the trial, but Indianapolis-based attorney James Voyles quickly tried to shift the blame during closing arguments to co-defendant John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet.

He referred to a conversation Silva allegedly recorded in the wake of the killings where he said Kerner asks Silva about being in possession of items from the crime including the handgun.

"He's got everything," Voyles said of Silva. "The man who has the gun is John Silva."

Silva is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court records.

Voyles argued that prosecutors failed to produce evidence of the alleged robbery, which means jurors would not be able to find Kerner guilty of those murder charges.

He also picked through through and challenged other evidence in the case.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Chris Hammer reminded jurors that Kerner reportedly told his then-girlfriend, "I did something bad. I killed someone and I killed an innocent girl."