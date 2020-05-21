UPDATE: Cop charged with battering wife, two daughters

Williams said he arrived and found a boy standing outside in the rain crying who directed him to his family's trailer. As he approached, a girl came toward him crying and a third crying child was spotted and Williams was told their mother was lying on the floor of the camper and their father was also inside.

The children were moved to safety and Pavoni left the trailer with his hands up, Williams said. Pavoni's wife was seen siting on the floor of the camper.

The woman reportedly told police she was having problems putting away the awning on the trailer and woke Pavoni for help when he became angry. The incident, which was caught on video, shows Pavoni arguing with his wife and then flipping over a picnic table.

He goes back into the trailer, pushing one child aside and closing the door on the girl's arm, police said.

A video made by one of the children shows Pavoni holding what appears to be a holstered handgun yelling at his wife while one of the children pleas, "Dad please stop, please dad you are drunk," according to the incident report.

He is then seen striking the woman in the head and then holding her up by her neck against the wall before slamming her to the ground where she appears to be choking or gasping for air, police said.