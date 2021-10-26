UPDATE: Cops search for man who had gunshot residue on hands after shooting killed 2, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago man was wanted Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths of a Hammond woman and her boyfriend Oct. 13 in East Chicago, police said.
Gary Shanklin Jr., 19, was wounded in the shooting that killed Nalisha Martin, 43, and Christopher Burks, 52, of Chicago, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Shanklin was transferred to an Illinois hospital for further treatment immediately after the shooting, records show. He's now facing two counts of murder.
"Gary Shanklin is known to frequent the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue," East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said. "If you come in contact with this subject, contact 911 immediately. He is to be considered armed and dangerous."
East Chicago police found Martin seated in the driver's seat of a silver Chevrolet Impala and Burks on the ground after the Impala crashed into a home about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 1200 block of West 149th Street.
Martin was pronounced dead after she was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Burks was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the shoulder after he was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, records state.
A rear window on the driver's side of the Impala was shattered, and police found a spent bullet casing on the rear passenger seat, behind the driver's seat, court records state.
There were apparent bullet holes in the driver's seat, and several pieces of suspected marijuana on the front passenger-side floorboard, according to court documents.
A trail of blood led from the passenger side of the car to a pile of red-stained clothing near an alley in the 4800 block of Wegg Avenue, records state.
Police determined the clothing belonged to Burks and found a blood-covered Ruger LCP .390 handgun just north of the clothing, documents state.
About four minutes after the initial call, police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue, where they found Shanklin. He had been shot in the shoulder, records state.
Shanklin told police he didn't know who shot him. When police asked to test his hands for gunshot residue, he said, "I didn't shoot nobody. I don't own a firearm," records state.
Shanklin eventually agreed to the test, and police later learned his hands tested positive for the presence of gunshot residue, according to court documents.
A review of surveillance videos from the area showed a person wearing clothing matching those worn by Shanklin run from the passenger side of the crashed Impala holding what appeared to be a gun, records state.
The man's index finger appeared to be extended out along the gun's slide, while the rest of his fingers were gripping it.
The man was last seen in the videos running south, in the direction of the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue, records state.
Anyone with any information about Shanklin's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or email him at mpena@eastchicago.com. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.