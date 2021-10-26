UPDATE: Cops search for man who had gunshot residue on hands after shooting killed 2, police say

There were apparent bullet holes in the driver's seat, and several pieces of suspected marijuana on the front passenger-side floorboard, according to court documents.

A trail of blood led from the passenger side of the car to a pile of red-stained clothing near an alley in the 4800 block of Wegg Avenue, records state.

Police determined the clothing belonged to Burks and found a blood-covered Ruger LCP .390 handgun just north of the clothing, documents state.

About four minutes after the initial call, police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue, where they found Shanklin. He had been shot in the shoulder, records state.

Shanklin told police he didn't know who shot him. When police asked to test his hands for gunshot residue, he said, "I didn't shoot nobody. I don't own a firearm," records state.

Shanklin eventually agreed to the test, and police later learned his hands tested positive for the presence of gunshot residue, according to court documents.

A review of surveillance videos from the area showed a person wearing clothing matching those worn by Shanklin run from the passenger side of the crashed Impala holding what appeared to be a gun, records state.