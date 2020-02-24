UPDATE: Coroner IDs 91-year-old Portage woman dead with head trauma

PORTAGE — The victim in a Sunday night death investigation has been identified as a 91-year-old woman who suffered head trauma, according to Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes.

The woman was identified Monday afternoon as Dixie L. Trumble.

Trumble was found inside her home in the 5800 block of McCasland Avenue in what police earlier called a domestic disturbance.

"It was a family situation," Portage police Sgt. J. Rob Maynard said.

An unidentified man is in custody and charges are pending, according to officials.

The death occurred about 7 p.m. Sunday, and the coroner's office was called about 9:30 p.m. to help in the investigation.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday, Dykes said.

Police have said there is no threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation by police and the coroner's office.