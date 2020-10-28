UPDATE: Coroner identifies 8-year-old NWI girl who died from gunshot wound to head; Reward for suspect doubles to $10,000

EAST CHICAGO — The 8-year-old girl who was shot while she was in her living room doing homework last week has died at an Illinois hospital.

Timya Andrews, of East Chicago, was pronounced dead at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Andrews died after suffering a gunshot would to the head, said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera. As of Wednesday, no suspects were in custody, he said.

Feds originally offered a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible in the shooting of the girl in East Chicago late Oct. 22.

On Wednesday, East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland announced that he would match the $5,000 reward the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering, doubling the reward to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in the girl's death.

Kimberly Nerheim, public information officer for the ATF, said so far, no information has been received by either ATF or East Chicago Police Department regarding the investigation.