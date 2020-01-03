{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police are investigating the city's first confirmed homicide of the year after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the streets Friday morning. 

Officers were called out to an area east of 9th Avenue and Chase Street at 6:11 a.m. Friday for a report of a man down, according to Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

Officers checked on the individual, who appeared to be lifeless and had no vital signs, Hamady said. Once Gary fire officials arrived on scene and confirmed the male as deceased, the Lake County Coroner's office was called out, too, he said. 

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as James P. Clark, 58, of Indianapolis. He was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 9th Avenue, according to a news release. 

More than an hour after police were first called out, the body remained in the street and a Lake County coroner's van could be seen parked a few feet away along 9th Avenue. 

Periodically, a Gary officer would lower the yellow crime scene tape to allow more law enforcement officials to drive into the crime scene. Otherwise, much of 9th Avenue east of Chase remained blocked off from the public as the Lake County's Crime Lab processed the crime scene.

Shortly before 8:40 a.m., Lake County coroner officials could be seen placing a black sheet over Clark's body, carrying him to the van on a gurney, and placing him in the back for transport.

Immediately to the north of the crime scene is vacant land, and to the south is largely abandoned and burnt-out structures mixed with occupied residential homes. 

Farther north lies Chicago Steel, Chemcoaters, and Edsal Manufacturing, and the St. Andrew AME Zion Church. Further east is Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary. 

Friday's killing marks Gary's first confirmed homicide of 2020 after the city experienced a spike in 2019.

Gary had 58 homicides in 2019, eclipsing 2018's homicide total by 45%.

Anyone with information on this death is urged to contact Sgt. Christopher Poe Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

This story is developing. Check back later at nwi.com for updates. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
3
2

Tags