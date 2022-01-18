UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Hobart; police seeking tips

A Lake County coroner’s van in this file photo.
The Times, file
HOBART — A man found dead Monday morning in a wooded area near 200 North Kelly Street has been identified as 56-year-old Ernesto Ornelas of Hobart
The manner of death is pending and police are seeking information from the public as part of their investigation.
Hobart police said they were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. Monday and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground without any signs of life.
"There were no immediate signs of foul play or trauma to the decedent," Hobart Police Cpt. James M. Gonzales said.
The Lake County Coroner's office was called and later identified the man as Ornelas.
No details were available on any injuries, according to the coroner.
Anyone with information to aid the death investigation, is encouraged to contact Cpl. Brandon Kissee at
bkissee@cityofhobart.org or at 219-942-4588.
