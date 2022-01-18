 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Hobart; police seeking tips
0 Comments
alert urgent

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Hobart; police seeking tips

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van in this file photo.

 The Times, file

HOBART — A man found dead Monday morning in a wooded area near 200 North Kelly Street has been identified as 56-year-old Ernesto Ornelas of Hobart

The manner of death is pending and police are seeking information from the public as part of their investigation.

Hobart police said they were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. Monday and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground without any signs of life.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

"There were no immediate signs of foul play or trauma to the decedent," Hobart Police Cpt. James M. Gonzales said.

The Lake County Coroner's office was called and later identified the man as Ornelas.

No details were available on any injuries, according to the coroner.

Anyone with information to aid the death investigation, is encouraged to contact Cpl. Brandon Kissee at bkissee@cityofhobart.org or at 219-942-4588.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong to euthanize at least 2,000 animals after 11 test positive for COVID-19

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts