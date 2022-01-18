UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Hobart; police seeking tips

HOBART — A man found dead Monday morning in a wooded area near 200 North Kelly Street has been identified as 56-year-old Ernesto Ornelas of Hobart

The manner of death is pending and police are seeking information from the public as part of their investigation.

Hobart police said they were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. Monday and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground without any signs of life.

"There were no immediate signs of foul play or trauma to the decedent," Hobart Police Cpt. James M. Gonzales said.

The Lake County Coroner's office was called and later identified the man as Ornelas.

No details were available on any injuries, according to the coroner.

Anyone with information to aid the death investigation, is encouraged to contact Cpl. Brandon Kissee at bkissee@cityofhobart.org or at 219-942-4588.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.