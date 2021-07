UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim found dead with gunshot wound, police say

GARY — A man was found shot dead at a residence in Gary Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He was identified as Donte Denson, 42, of Gary, according to a news release from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Officers were called at 4:01 p.m. to a home at Jackson Street and 39th Avenue, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Police reported that a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Lake County coroner's office and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate. Gary Fire Department/EMS also responded.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

