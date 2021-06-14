 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Coroner IDs driver thrown from vehicle on Toll Road
PORTAGE — A Niles, Illinois, man has been identified as the driver who died Sunday after losing control and being thrown from his vehicle along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road, officials said.

Injuries and manner of death are pending for 22-year-old Joshua Tiron, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Tiron, who was not wearing a seat belt, was travelling westbound along the Toll Road about 3 p.m. when he attempted to move from the right to left lane and lost control of his 2014 Jeep Compass, Indiana State Police said.

"The vehicle drove onto the inside shoulder and began to roll several times in the center median," police said in a news release. "During the rollover, the driver was ejected. The vehicle came to a stop on its roof on top of the driver."

Several witnesses stopped and helped remove the vehicle from on top of Tiron, police said.

Tiron was conscious and alert before Portage Emergency Medical Services arrived, according to police. Life-saving measures had to be performed while transporting Tiron to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he died from his injuries.

Tiron was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m., the coroner's office said.

An adult male passenger, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured, police said.

